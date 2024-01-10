Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $479.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.