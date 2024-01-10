Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

NYSE:MS opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

