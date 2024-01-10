Keel Point LLC Sells 297 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,380 shares of company stock worth $7,428,848. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

