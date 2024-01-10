Kevin Rendino Buys 20,553 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino acquired 20,553 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $113,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 883,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,735 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $27,605.05.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Kevin Rendino acquired 28,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $130,606.72.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 854,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,146,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Stories

