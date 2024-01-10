KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.