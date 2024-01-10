KeyCorp Raises Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $26.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALKT

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.