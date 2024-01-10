Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($8.27).

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.93) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($30,340.15). Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 697.20 ($8.89) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.92. The company has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,756.10%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

