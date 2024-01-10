Landstar System, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.72. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

LSTR stock opened at $185.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

