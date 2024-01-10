Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,127 shares of company stock worth $4,797,270. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

