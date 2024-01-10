Leerink Partnrs Comments on Bruker Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Bruker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bruker by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

