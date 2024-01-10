Leerink Partnrs Comments on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $115,606.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $115,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,576. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

