Leslie Trigg Sells 14,188 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $77,892.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,153.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Outset Medical Stock Down 4.3 %

OM stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Outset Medical by 279.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,494,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 294,129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 644.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

