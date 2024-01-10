Lev Mizikovsky Buys 26,019 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 26,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,319.95 ($18,335.54).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advance ZincTek alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 2,011 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,111.55 ($1,417.15).

On Friday, December 29th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 10,269 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,782.45 ($7,236.54).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 388,837 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,278.85 ($274,012.65).

On Friday, December 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 822,052 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$863,154.60 ($579,298.39).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance ZincTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance ZincTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.