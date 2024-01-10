Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) and MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Financial Contrast

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) and MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and MediPharm Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifecore Biomedical $103.27 million 2.10 -$102.19 million ($3.35) -2.13 MediPharm Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MediPharm Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifecore Biomedical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.9% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lifecore Biomedical and MediPharm Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifecore Biomedical 0 1 1 0 2.50 MediPharm Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifecore Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Lifecore Biomedical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lifecore Biomedical is more favorable than MediPharm Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and MediPharm Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifecore Biomedical -71.36% -79.34% -19.09% MediPharm Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifecore Biomedical beats MediPharm Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures. It also provides services, including technology development, material component changes, analytical method development, formulation development, pilot studies, stability studies, process validation, and production of materials for clinical studies to its partners for HA-based and non-HA based aseptically formulated and filled products. This segment sells its non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of olive oils and wine vinegars under the O brand; and guacamole and avocado food products under the Yucatan and Cabo Fresh brands, as well as various private labels. The company was formerly known as Landec Corporation and changed its name to Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. in November 2022. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Chaska, Minnesota.

About MediPharm Labs

(Get Free Report)

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products. It also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services, as well as dried flower and pre-roll products. MediPharm Labs Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.