Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $151.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.