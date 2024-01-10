Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 173,019 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,019 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after buying an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

