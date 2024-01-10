Mark James Litton Sells 4,820 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,195.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of ATHA stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.77.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
