Mark James Litton Sells 4,820 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,195.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 470,519 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 853.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

