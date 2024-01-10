Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
