Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Matador Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

