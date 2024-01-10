Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.01, but opened at $54.08. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 228,278 shares trading hands.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

