Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Mattel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Mattel by 30.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.