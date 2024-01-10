Matthew Dunnigan Sells 8,275 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Dunnigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

