Melanie Carpenter Sells 371 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.21.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

