Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.15 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.64 and a 200 day moving average of $314.47.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.34.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

