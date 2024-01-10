Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.15 and a 12 month high of $361.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.34.

Meta Platforms Profile

