Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.34.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.47. The company has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

