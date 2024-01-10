Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 443,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $133,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.34.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.47. The company has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

