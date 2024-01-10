Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.34.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.15 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

