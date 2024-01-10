MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE MET opened at $69.24 on Monday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

