Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 258,501 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,501 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 18,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

GOOG stock opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

