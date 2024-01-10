Mina Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95.45 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002470 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $95.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,113,006,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,852,191 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,112,920,732.8400393 with 1,031,731,370.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.13601448 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $99,592,578.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

