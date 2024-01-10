Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

