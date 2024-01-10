Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 36,319 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $44,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

