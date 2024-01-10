Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,957 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $47,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,690,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

