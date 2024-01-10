Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.