Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,877,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $737,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.48 and a 200-day moving average of $410.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

