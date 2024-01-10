Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $100.06 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $100,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,983 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $538.37 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

