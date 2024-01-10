Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 783,143 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

