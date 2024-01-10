Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

