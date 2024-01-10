MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock worth $56,304,511 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.

MDB opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.46 and a beta of 1.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

