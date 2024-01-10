Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.76 and its 200-day moving average is $395.30.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

