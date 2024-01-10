Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

