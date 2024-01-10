Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

