Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,288.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $168.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vacasa last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

