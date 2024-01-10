Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COOP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $3,026,384 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

