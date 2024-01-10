MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.76. The stock has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
