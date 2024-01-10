MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.76. The stock has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.