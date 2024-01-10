Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.