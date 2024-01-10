Myecfo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 376.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

