NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 10,217 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 30,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $538.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $497.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

