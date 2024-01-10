NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

